Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's 'Chiefs' lyric change 'blew him away'

Travis Kelce absolutely loved Taylor Swift's sweet nod to him during a recent Eras Tour date in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The popstar made headlines when she decided to change one of the lyrics in her song "Karma" — in which she lists a bunch of things that karma *is* — to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

This, in case you're a bit lost, was a reference to her brand new boyfriend Travis, who was in the audience that night and who plays American football for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"How does it feel to officially be 'the guy on the Chiefs?'" Travis' brother Jason asked him during a recent episode of their joint podcast New Heights (via TMZ).

"You mean 'Karma?'" Travis said. "I had no clue that — well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me and blew me away. I was like, 'Oh, shhh! She really just said that! All right!'"

Jason then pointed out: "You were so shocked you left Scott hanging!" Here, he meant Taylor's dad Scott Swift, who had gone in to high-five his kinda-sorta son-in-law, who was oblivious to the gesture.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologise, big guy," Travis said on the podcast. "Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event, and so, sorry Mr. Swift."

Travis was at the concert with his girlfriend's dad in an adorable role reversal. In recent weeks, it was Taylor who watched her boyfriend's NFL games and was often spotted chatting to Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Speaking of which, if you didn't think Swelce were serious enough already after just two months of dating, we've also just learned that Donna, Ed, Scott, and Taylor's mum Andrea Swift are all set to meet one another at Travis' next match on Monday. Big moves!