Taylor Swift's UK base is this £3.3 million cottage near Soho Farmhouse

Taylor Swift may have said "So Long, London," but she didn't mention anything about Oxfordshire.

The star is currently performing her Eras Tour around the UK, so obviously she needed a place to stay during that time.

Well, according to The Sun, Taylor's home base while she's in the UK is a very casual £3.3 million farmhouse near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire — which also happens to be super close to the iconic celeb-loved venue Soho Farmhouse.

Apparently, the property costs some £3,250 a night to rent (!!!!) and the popstar is keeping the house for the whole time she's touring Europe, with her last London date being 20 August.

Taylor has already played her Edinburgh shows, and is preparing to perform in Liverpool starting 13 June. She'll then head to Cardiff, followed by London, before swapping the UK for Ireland on 28 June. She'll then be back in Joe Alwyn's hometown for five nights starting 15 August.

"Taylor has booked the cottage while she is over in the UK," a source told The Sun.

"She wants a place to unwind away from the tour and the countryside is her happy place."

As you might expect, Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce is expected to join her at the luxury property.

If you're attending one of the three concerts in Liverpool (that's "Taylor Town" to you), make sure to heed the local police chief's warning that you shouldn't camp outside the venue and only head there at the venue's official opening time (that's 4 p.m. for general ticket holders, and 3 p.m for Early Entry).

Also, make sure to check out the venue's bag policy beforehand, as it's quite strict and you will be refused entry if your bag is too large.

With that little bit of housekeeping out the way, we hope you have ~the best day~ watching your fave perform!