Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Thanksgiving plans may surprise their fans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, with friends claiming that they're 'in love' and Travis even buying a new home so that the pair can have more privacy. Just this week, the Kansas City Chiefs star said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that 'seeing how smart Taylor is has been fucking mind-blowing', adding: "I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it."

Since the pair started dating in September, Taylor has been spotted spending time with Travis' mum at his games and the NFL athlete said he was 'blown away' when Taylor changed a lyric in her song Karma during a recent performance. By all accounts, the couple appears to be thriving - and fans have enjoyed seeing the pair falling in love in front of their eyes.

With things moving quickly, many expected that Taylor and Travis may have plans to spending Thanksgiving together this year. Over the last few weeks, Travis' dad has spoken about the pop star, calling her 'a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman' and his mum Donna has said that she's thrilled for them, telling WSJ: "[Travis] is happier than I’ve seen him in a long time ... God bless him. He shot for the stars!"

But it seems that despite the Kelce family's fondness for Taylor, she won't be spending it with Travis and his family. On his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Travis revealed that he would be apart from his girlfriend over the US holiday.

Noting that he will be in Missouri this year, Travis said that he'll be 'feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here'. Taylor is due to perform in Sao Paolo, Brazil, this weekend as part of her ongoing Eras Tour, and is believed to have flown there straight from Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday ahead of her gig on Friday.

In response to his comments, KFC made a reference to Taylor in a post to Travis on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "@tkelce, you belong with us."

There's always next year!