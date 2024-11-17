Donna Kelce has opened up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's holiday plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from the return of Swift's Eras tour to the restarting of NFL season, they have been front and centre in 2024.

It is their relationship that has undoubtedly made the most news, with the A-list couple dating since September 2023. And despite their busy year, the pair is said to be "spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities".

As the buzz around the couple intensifies, so too has the speculation, with reports that an engagement countdown is on, and that the pair is even planning to adopt a kitten together. And with the holiday season in sight, fans have been speculating whether Swift and Kelce will be spending the festivities as a couple.

This is something that Travis' mum, Donna Kelce, commented on recently, when opening up about the Kelce family's Thanksgiving plans.

"Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving," she explained to Today's Craig Melvin. "You know, football is always the holidays. Football's family. I think we're just going to be at the football game."

When asked whether Swift would be joining the family for their Thanksgiving plans, she continued: "I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."

Swift's Eras Tour will continue to run until December 8th, with the couple reported to be ready to settle more after it concludes.

"Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this year. "Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special."

The source continued: "Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They’re on the same page."

