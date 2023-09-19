Taylor Swift’s rumoured new boyfriend Travis Kelce has just addressed dating speculation
Are they? Aren't they?
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Taylor Swift is - undeniably - dominating 2023. The Eras Tour is on track to become the highest-grossing tour of all time as it is predicted to make over one billion dollars by the time it wraps in 2024. She also recently became the first female artist to have 12 number one albums with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) hitting the top spot when it was released in July. And on top of that, she is reportedly in talks with a Succession writer to create her own TV show and will direct a feature film that she herself has written the script for.
Talk about busy.
But since the news broke that she had split from her parter of six years, Joe Alwyn, earlier this year, Taylor's personal life has been back in the spotlight, too. She was rumoured to be dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in the spring, but the relationship is said to have fizzled out.
However, over the last few weeks she has been linked to NFL pro Travis Kelce who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
A source told news outlet The Messenger: "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."
Shortly afterwards, Entertainment Tonight appeared to confirm the story with an insider telling the publication: "Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."
Travis previously admitted to making a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet for the singer when he attended her gig in Kansas City in July, revealing that he had written his number on the band in the hopes of getting a call.
He told New Heights podcast: "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butt hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.
"She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show."
Now, the athlete has finally commented on the relationship rumours as speculation about their fledgling romance grows.
When asked about Taylor during an interview with NFL+ this weekend, Travis replied: "I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that. And I’m not gonna give you anything."
He was pressed about the friendship bracelet he made for her, but he continued to shut down Taylor talk, adding: "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. You know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life."
Well, that's that.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Erdem upcycles for a regal collection
The SS24 show was inspired by royalty
By Penny Goldstone
-
Molly Goddard goes behind the scenes with her SS24 collection
Turning things inside out. Literally.
By Penny Goldstone
-
William had a rather curt response when he was asked about Harry
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift is sparking rumours of a new sporty romance
!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift responds to rumours that Matty Healy features on her new album
1989 (Taylor's Version) is set for release in October
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift's viral singing security guard 'fired' after fans shared videos
"Long story short I was fired for it."
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Taylor Swift wrote a personal note to Lily Allen’s daughter just before gig
She's the sweetest
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
You can now study a Taylor Swift-inspired literature course at university
Sign. Us. Up.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
What is going on with the Taylor Swift friendship bracelet trend?
Swifties are having a *lot* of fun with it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift had a surprise royal guest in the audience of her LA show this week
Any guesses?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift fans believe they've spotted a huge clue about an upcoming announcement
Did you spot these too?
By Maisie Bovingdon