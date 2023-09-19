Taylor Swift’s rumoured new boyfriend Travis Kelce has just addressed dating speculation

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Taylor Swift is - undeniably - dominating 2023. The Eras Tour is on track to become the highest-grossing tour of all time as it is predicted to make over one billion dollars by the time it wraps in 2024. She also recently became the first female artist to have 12 number one albums with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) hitting the top spot when it was released in July. And on top of that, she is reportedly in talks with a Succession writer to create her own TV show and will direct a feature film that she herself has written the script for.

Talk about busy.

But since the news broke that she had split from her parter of six years, Joe Alwyn, earlier this year, Taylor's personal life has been back in the spotlight, too. She was rumoured to be dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in the spring, but the relationship is said to have fizzled out.

However, over the last few weeks she has been linked to NFL pro Travis Kelce who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A source told news outlet The Messenger: "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Shortly afterwards, Entertainment Tonight appeared to confirm the story with an insider telling the publication: "Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

Travis previously admitted to making a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet for the singer when he attended her gig in Kansas City in July, revealing that he had written his number on the band in the hopes of getting a call.

He told New Heights podcast: "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butt hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.

"She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show."

Now, the athlete has finally commented on the relationship rumours as speculation about their fledgling romance grows.

When asked about Taylor during an interview with NFL+ this weekend, Travis replied: "I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that. And I’m not gonna give you anything."

He was pressed about the friendship bracelet he made for her, but he continued to shut down Taylor talk, adding: "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. You know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life."

Well, that's that.