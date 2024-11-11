Taylor Swift's polite pushback to photographers is going viral

Taylor Swift is one of the most talked-about people in the world. And from the return of her record-breaking Eras tour , to her recent 2025 Grammy nominations, the 34-year-old has been front and centre.

However, it is her relationship with American football player Travis Kelce that makes the most headlines, with the A-list couple dating for over a year. And with NFL season restarting, Swift has become a regular fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend.

Swift's regular attendance has unsurprisingly led to a surge in photographers, with the buzz around her and Kelce at an all-time high. And with the couple keen to implement boundaries, Swift herself had to step in over the weekend to politely tell photographers to stand back.

The Reputation singer was arriving at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri, on Sunday, when she and her parents were swarmed by photographers.

As security guards shouted, "Guys, stay back. Stay back," Swift also got involved, politely corrected them to call out: "Stay back, please". And with fans catching the exchange on video, online footage has since gone viral.

“Stay back PLEASE 😁” - Taylor correcting the security guard upon arriving at the Chiefs game today 🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Knag4givOCNovember 10, 2024

The couple is set for a busy few months, with the Eras tour and NFL season both in full swing, but Swift and Kelce are reportedly "spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities".

In fact, according to insiders, they are even considering taking a major step in their relationship - planning "to adopt a rescue kitten" together.

"It took a while but the cats love Travis now and he loves them," a source recently explained to Life & Style of Swift's beloved pets, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. "He’s become a very proud cat dad and he and Taylor are now saying they want to get a new kitten to raise together."

Well, this is lovely.

