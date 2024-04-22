Matty Healy's family had a sharp response to Taylor Swift's new album
"She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she?"
Taylor Swift's surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department landed last week, and fans have spent the weekend deciphering what the lyrics could mean on all 31 of her new songs. In fact, it has already broken a number of records in just three days, becoming the first album in Spotify history to reach between 200 and 300 million streams in a single day.
While Swifties had already seen the release 'timetable' and track list, it was assumed that much of the album would focus on Joe Alwyn and the couple's break-up after their six year relationship. But other than the news that Joe had actually co-written six of Taylor's songs, the actor has come out relatively unscathed. However, fans are speculating that a number of songs on the album are actually about Taylor's short relationship with Matty Healy.
Taylor and Matty were rumoured to be dating in April last year shortly after her break-up from Joe, with the pair photographed together in New York and spotted mouthing 'secret messages' to one another during their shows. But they had parted ways by June, and fans are convinced that some of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department - including But Daddy I Love Him and I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) - detail Taylor's desire to make a relationship work amidst pushback from those around her.
Matty has not commented on the speculation, and his mum - Loose Women panelist Denise Welch - has not yet spoken publicly about the rumoured references on the album, either. But his aunt and Denise's sister, Debbie Dedes, opened up to the Daily Mail about the family's reaction - and her response was rather firm.
In the report, she said: "Nothing surprises him any more. He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on. As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press."
She also went on to say that Matty is happy in his new relationship with model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel, adding: "[Taylor] writes about all her relationships, doesn't she... I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all. He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focussing on that."
Well, there you have it.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Prince William has a very special relationship with one unlikely royal family member
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Princess Kate has a touching midnight tradition ahead of all her children's birthdays
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Taylor Swift dropped a massive Tortured Poets Easter egg and we all missed it
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Taylor Swift just teased a 'timetable' for her new album release
The wait is torture
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift is creating a 'library installation' in LA for her album release
We're so intrigued
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Vick Hope says she secretly listens to Taylor Swift when husband Calvin Harris goes out
Well it's one way to make things less awkward.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ticketmaster announces huge rule change for Taylor Swift ticket holders
If you have UK Eras Tour tickets, this one's for you
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status according to Forbes
Erm, wow.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Billie Eilish has now addressed the Taylor Swift 'wasteful' criticism
"It would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sabrina Carpenter just shared a previously unseen Taylor Swift photo
The sweetest.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift's new album has more explicit tracks than any of her previous records
Expect lots of swear words on 'The Tortured Poets Department'
By Iris Goldsztajn