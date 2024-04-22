Matty Healy's family had a sharp response to Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor Swift's surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department landed last week, and fans have spent the weekend deciphering what the lyrics could mean on all 31 of her new songs. In fact, it has already broken a number of records in just three days, becoming the first album in Spotify history to reach between 200 and 300 million streams in a single day.

While Swifties had already seen the release 'timetable' and track list, it was assumed that much of the album would focus on Joe Alwyn and the couple's break-up after their six year relationship. But other than the news that Joe had actually co-written six of Taylor's songs, the actor has come out relatively unscathed. However, fans are speculating that a number of songs on the album are actually about Taylor's short relationship with Matty Healy.

Taylor and Matty were rumoured to be dating in April last year shortly after her break-up from Joe, with the pair photographed together in New York and spotted mouthing 'secret messages' to one another during their shows. But they had parted ways by June, and fans are convinced that some of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department - including But Daddy I Love Him and I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) - detail Taylor's desire to make a relationship work amidst pushback from those around her.

Matty has not commented on the speculation, and his mum - Loose Women panelist Denise Welch - has not yet spoken publicly about the rumoured references on the album, either. But his aunt and Denise's sister, Debbie Dedes, opened up to the Daily Mail about the family's reaction - and her response was rather firm.

In the report, she said: "Nothing surprises him any more. He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on. As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press."

She also went on to say that Matty is happy in his new relationship with model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel, adding: "[Taylor] writes about all her relationships, doesn't she... I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all. He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focussing on that."

Well, there you have it.