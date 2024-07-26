Jennifer Aniston’s powerful response to JD Vance’s “childless cat lady” comment is going viral

JD Vance is the Republican vice presidential nominee, chosen by Donald Trump as his running mate for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Since his appointment, Vance has proven controversial, particularly for his position on reproductive rights, opposing abortion even in cases of rape and incest. He has additionally voted to block legislation that would protect access to IVF.

A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris) A photo posted by on

It was his comments about women without children that made headlines this week, as a resurfaced interview saw Vance telling Fox News' Tucker Carlson that the US was run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies".

"We're effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and choices that they've made, and they want to make the rest of the country miserable too," read Vance's comments. "You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. How does it make any sense we've turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?"

The recently resurfaced interview has received a major backlash, with high profile names from far and wide condemning JD Vance's controversial comments.

Among them was Jennifer Aniston, with the 55-year-old Friends actress having opened up in the past about her fertility struggles, and her own journey with IVF.

"I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States," Aniston wrote this week, in a powerful statement to Instagram. "All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We will continue to update this story.