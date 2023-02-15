John Legend talks about the 'emotional' first few weeks with newborn daughter Esti

John Legend (opens in new tab) and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child last month, with the singer announcing the happy news (opens in new tab) during a private concert on the 13th January.

The couple told their social media followers that they were expecting in August 2022, and since confirming that they have welcomed a baby daughter Chrissy has been praised for sharing relatable postpartum photos on her Instagram account (opens in new tab).

She also posted a sweet photo of her two children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, holding their newborn sister, writing: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, John has opened up about settling in to family life with a one month old, saying that the experience has been 'emotional'.

He explained: "It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house and I felt the excitement."

John previously told E! that he wasn't sure how his eldest two children would adapt to having a newborn in the house, but that they're 'exploding with love and joy'.

He told the publication: "We weren't sure how they would take it. I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant.

"But as soon as Esti arrived, they're just exploding with love and joy, and they're so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it's really exciting."

Adorable.