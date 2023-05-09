Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dating as rumours they mouth secret messages to one another

Taylor Swift (opens in new tab) and her love life has been a topic of conversation (opens in new tab) for some in recent weeks.

It was recently reported the 33-year-old singer and songwriter (opens in new tab)split from her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years together (opens in new tab) last month, though there were claims they had broken up weeks prior.

Just a few months later and there has been growing speculation over Taylor's love life once again, with some claiming the musician has moved on with old flame Matty Healy.

Many moons ago there were rumours The 1975 frontman and the Shake It Off hitmaker were romantically linked when they first met 10 years ago, although the pair never confirmed this.

In fact, Matty previously said in an interview with Australia's 2DayFM in 2015: "It's fake. It's all bloody fake. It's a farce.

"We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally. She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that."

However, tongues are wagging once again there could be sparks flying between the two.

Matty could be seen by fans at Taylor's Rumours concert in Nashville, Tennessee over the weekend, belting out the ballads and dancing in the crowds.

Eagle eyed fans also noticed what they think is a secret code declaring their affection to one another during their performances.

During the concert at Nissan Stadium Taylor could be seen mouthing the words "This is about you, you know who you are. I love you" straight down the camera before continuing her set.

Previously, the Girls singer mouthed the same words during a concert in the Philippines on May 3.

Fans have put two and two together and think it's a sign they're dating.

One TikTok user shared the snippets and wrote: "This is either a hilarious commitment to the bit, super romantic, or my worst nightmare!"

Matty, 34, was reportedly photographed with Taylor in a car leaving the gig, only to arrive at Taylor's apartment after, which further fuelled relationship rumours.

Elsewhere, a source has told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), Matty and Taylor "like each other", but are taking things slowly for now.

The insider said: "Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

A separate source seemingly confirmed the pair are dating, also told the publication: "Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them."

Another source told Page Six it's "early days".

The anonymous insider, said: "It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out."

However, others think it may just be a coincidence as Matty joined Phoebe Bridgers on stage in Nashville as Taylor's support act.

Matty and Taylor have not commented on the rumours they are dating.