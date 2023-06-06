Taylor Swift was "emotional" at gig following news that she has split from Matty Healy

We hope Taylor Swift's OK.

If reports are to be believed, the popstar has had a tough few months. You'll likely have heard by now that she split from her partner of six years Joe Alwyn earlier this year, but she's apparently now also split from recent rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975.

At one of her recent Eras Tour shows, the star sang "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" as one of her surprise songs, and fans couldn't help noticing that the singer got quite choked up as she sang the words: "wondering if I dodged a bullet or just lost the love of my life."

In footage that's being widely circulated on social media, Swift's voice seems to break as she says the words. A fan posted the video with the caption: "god the raw emotions….."

Another fan commented: "she looks so sad…"

And another said: "i feel like when she does that little head throw back she’s throwing back like tears like trying to snap out of it POOR THING"

While we'll likely never know exactly what happened between Taylor and Matty, if it makes you (and Swifties) feel any better, many sources are also saying that their relationship was never serious — which hopefully might mean their reported breakup could be less painful.

"Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved," one source told Us Weekly. "They had fun together, but it was never serious."

Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Weekly, "Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

The two were first linked romantically in early May, and the rumoured relationship wasn't popular with Swifties, who pointed out some of the problematic comments Matty has made in the past.