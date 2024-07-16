Taylor Swift fans have one last chance to get their hands on London tickets - here's how

Taylor Swift is heading back to the UK in August for five nights at Wembley Stadium.

If you missed out on Eras Tour tickets for any reason, you may be frantically googling how to score them for the sold-out shows. Well, we have a bit of good news for you: there's still a chance for you to win tickets thanks to a new competition from deals site Wowcher.

The website is offering you the chance to win two of the precious tickets for the 20 August show, plus a night's stay at five-star hotel The Landmark in Marylebone AND £500 spending money for a nice outfit and/or merch and/or food and drink at the venue.

Sadly, it's not free to enter the competition, but it is a fraction of the retail price of a ticket if you do win. You can buy 40 entries for £10, 140 entries for £20, or 400 entries for £29. If this sounds up your alley, you can enter the competition over here.

Taylor has already played three nights at Wembley between 21 and 23 June, and is capping off the European leg of her blockbusting Eras Tour with those last five nights in London, which will take place between 15 and 20 August.

The popstar's first few nights in London were incredibly eventful, with Prince William bringing along Prince George and Princess Charlotte to take in the show on one night, plus Travis Kelce making an appearance on stage with his famous girlfriend.

Essentially, we can only hope the August dates will be just as fun and surprising.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, if you do already have tickets to Eras in August, make sure you brush up on a few details ahead of the gig. Firstly, you'll want to double check the bag policy to ensure you're allowed entry, and secondly of course, you may want to refresh your knowledge of the set list so you can sing at the top of your lungs. Thirdly, get excited!