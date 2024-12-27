Taylor Swift's hilarious words about working on a Christmas tree farm are going viral

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about people of 2024. And from her record-breaking Eras tour, to her history-making Grammy Award wins, she has been front and centre this year.

Not to mention, her high profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, with the A-list couple reportedly set for a major lifestyle change in 2025, amid rumours of a proposal countdown.

However, it was Swift's early life that made headlines this week, with reports resurfacing about the 35-year-old's festive upbringing. And being Christmas, they have unsurprisingly gone viral.

Taylor Swift - Christmas Tree Farm - YouTube Watch On

Swift famously grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, and according to the singer, this was where she developed her love of Christmas, working on the farm from the ages of five to ten.

"It was such a weird place to grow up," Swift explained in an Esquire interview from 2014. "But it has cemented in me this unnatural level of excitement about fall and then the holiday season. My friends are so sick of me talking about autumn coming. They're like, ‘What are you, an elf?’

"We all had jobs," Swift continued, adding: "Mine was picking the praying-mantis pods off of the trees, [and] collecting them so that the bugs wouldn't hatch inside people's houses.”

"There are these bugs called praying mantises. They lay eggs and they form pods on the Douglas fir Christmas trees - it's their favourite tree to infest," Swift previously explained during her 2009 appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. "I would walk around the Christmas trees all day and pick them off and put them in like a little basket, so that people wouldn't have bugs in their house."

Swift even wrote a song about her festive childhood, releasing the track 'Christmas Tree Farm' back in 2019.

Well, that's that - like we needed a reason to love Taylor Swift more.