Body language expert on Taylor Swift's 'interesting behaviour' with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce may have been on the winning team at the 2024 Super Bowl last weekend, but Taylor Swift got just as much air time from the VIP lounge as she cheered on her NFL player boyfriend. The singer was joined by an A-list squad which included everyone from Ice Spice to Paul McCartney, and so many moments quickly became meme fodder.

She was undoubtedly in good spirits at the weekend, and NFL fans - as well as Swifties - watched as she downed her drinks, cheered, and celebrated with the likes of Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey. But her 'interesting behaviour', according to psychologist and body language expert Darren Stanton, appears to indicate that she's 'more into [Travis]', apparently. He said that while he was initially dubious of Taylor and Travis' relationship, he now believes it to be 'genuine' - but called her behaviour throughout the game 'interesting'.

He said (via Unilad): "I was sceptical of this relationship in the early stages, but because she is so full on now, with her emotions, I think this is a real relationship. She's being true and consistent in her emotions and feelings towards Travis. This is not a PR stunt, this is a genuine relationship."

He continued: "From a non-verbal perspective, it’s as if she’s more into him, or she’s much more comfortable with public displays of affection than he is. At the end of the day, this is his moment, this is what his career is all about. This is the most important night of his life; she should understand that as well. She’s got her arms wrapped around him completely, it’s quite gushy, she appears to be quite emotional here - it’s very interesting behaviour."

Despite not shying away from the PDA with Travis, Taylor has remained fairly tight-lipped about her new relationship. However, in a rare interview with TIME Magazine, she did discuss why she is less inhibited now than she has been in the past. She explained: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Erm, adorable.