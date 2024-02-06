Travis Kelce says dating Taylor Swift is a 'wild experience'

Travis Kelce is once again fangirling over his ~lover~ Taylor Swift.

During a recent press conference in Las Vegas ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, when his team will compete for the prestigious American football trophy, Travis was asked a great many questions about Taylor.

As ever, he had nothing but good things to say, though there's one thing he will admit: it's never exactly calm waters dating the popstar, that's for sure.

"Man, I tell you what, it’s a wild experience," he explained (via The Kansas City Star). "But I’m enjoying and loving every bit of it."

“what’s it like dating taylor swift”“it’s a wild experience but im enjoying and loving every bit of it” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fdyDKkooeeFebruary 6, 2024 See more

While speaking to reporters, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had endless praise for Taylor and her achievements — including the two Grammy Awards she took home this past Sunday, taking her up to a whopping total of 13 golden gramophones over the course of her career.

"She’s unbelievable," he said. "She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too."

.@tkelce on @taylorswift13's Grammy wins last night:"I told her I'm gonna have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too."📺: #SBOpeningNight on NFLN & CBSSN📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/52TJmeRu06February 6, 2024 See more

Travis also revealed that his favourite Taylor Swift song is "Anti-Hero" because "I hear it every day."

While hearing a song every day would be enough to make most people hate it, Travis clearly loves to hear it because it makes him think of his girl even when she's far away. Swoon...

Travis Kelce says his favorite Taylor song is Anti-Hero “because I hear it every day.” pic.twitter.com/Y0J5KTwrYwFebruary 6, 2024 See more

Travis and Taylor's relationship has been nothing short of beautiful the whole way through. The two of them began dating sometime last summer, and very soon, the singer began showing up to Chiefs games to support her new beau.

Sitting in the stands to watch Travis play, Taylor bonded with the athlete's friends and family, and to this day is often spotted alongside his mum Donna Kelce. Taylor has also become fast friends with Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis' teammate and close friend Patrick Mahomes.

Wishing them much more love and happiness on their journey!