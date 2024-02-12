Travis and Taylor’s coordinating Super Bowl outfits just proves they’re couple goals

Last night may have been the biggest night of the year in the NFL calendar but let’s be real, for us Brits there were really only two reasons for us to check in on the big game. The first: Usher’s halftime show, as since missing out on a visit on his upcoming tour once again, the big screen is sadly the closest we’re going to get to him. The second reason was to check in on our favourite couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and unlike Usher’s upcoming tour dates, these two didn’t disappoint.

Proving they’re the ultimate in couple goals, not only did the two give an impressive post-match PDA, but they also opted for subtly matching looks, both arriving in all-black outfits with a touch of sparkle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the date night outfit formula she’s been regularly wearing since she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end last year, Taylor styled out a crochet corset top from Dion Lee worn alongside a pair of embellished black wide-leg jeans from Area. She finished her look with a Kansas Chiefs bomber and matching red and gold jewellery, cementing her credentials as Travis’ number one fan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The real star of the show however, was of course Travis, and he took his fashion moment and grabbed it with both hands. Arriving at the stadium in a custom “suit” from LA-based brand Amiri, the look featured a boxy cut jacket and straight cut trousers, in high shine silver and black sequins. A nod to Taylor's bejewelled single? Her fans seem to think so. One thing's for sure: even before the game started, Travis came to slay.

