Travis and Taylor’s coordinating Super Bowl outfits just proves they’re couple goals
They're bejewelled
Last night may have been the biggest night of the year in the NFL calendar but let’s be real, for us Brits there were really only two reasons for us to check in on the big game. The first: Usher’s halftime show, as since missing out on a visit on his upcoming tour once again, the big screen is sadly the closest we’re going to get to him. The second reason was to check in on our favourite couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and unlike Usher’s upcoming tour dates, these two didn’t disappoint.
Proving they’re the ultimate in couple goals, not only did the two give an impressive post-match PDA, but they also opted for subtly matching looks, both arriving in all-black outfits with a touch of sparkle.
Following the date night outfit formula she’s been regularly wearing since she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end last year, Taylor styled out a crochet corset top from Dion Lee worn alongside a pair of embellished black wide-leg jeans from Area. She finished her look with a Kansas Chiefs bomber and matching red and gold jewellery, cementing her credentials as Travis’ number one fan.
The real star of the show however, was of course Travis, and he took his fashion moment and grabbed it with both hands. Arriving at the stadium in a custom “suit” from LA-based brand Amiri, the look featured a boxy cut jacket and straight cut trousers, in high shine silver and black sequins. A nod to Taylor's bejewelled single? Her fans seem to think so. One thing's for sure: even before the game started, Travis came to slay.
Shop Taylor's look
Shop Travis' look
Travis went for custom Amiri for the big night—Of course straight off the rack wasn't going to cut it. We've found some similar Amiri pieces to shop now.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively after her Super Bowl appearance
This is hilarious.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The New Look's costume designer on bringing Dior's iconic first post-war collection to the screen
It’s the fashion series we’ve been waiting for
By Meg Walters
-
Want to improve muscle tone and wondering, is Pilates once a week enough? Top coaches share their verdict
Plus, a look at what the research says.
By Rebecca Shepherd