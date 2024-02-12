Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively after her Super Bowl appearance
This is hilarious.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are often poking fun of each other on social media, and it's not uncommon for one party to troll the other on occasion. The couple, who have been married for over eleven years and share four children together, are known for their sense of humour - whether it's hilarious birthday messages, unfollowing each other, or cropping one another out of their photos.
Last night, Blake joined Taylor Swift and Ice Spice at the 2024 Super Bowl, with the three pictured laughing, hugging and enjoying drinks together in the VIP stands as they watched Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce in the NFL championship game. Ryan took the opportunity to troll Blake as she enjoyed the night out with her friends - and the clip he posted is now going viral.
While the Gossip Girl actor was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with her pals, Ryan shared a photo of himself at home as the highly-anticipated trailer for the next instalment of the Deadpool franchise premiered during the Super Bowl halftime. As the clip for Deadpool & Wolverine launched, he uploaded a snap of himself next to a TV showing the trailer, writing: "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?"
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)
A photo posted by on
His Instagram followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Before I snitch where did she tell you she was going?"
Another added: "I may be wrong but I think she’s at the Taylor Swift concert."
A third said: "Your wife or Taylor Swift's wife?"
Since she started attending Travis' games, Taylor has dealt with some unsavoury reactions to the amount of air time she gets when she's supporting her boyfriend (ahem, Jo Koy at the Golden Globes) - but last night, she joined the joke by taking shots with Blake when she came on screen, and was surrounded by A-listers left, right and centre (even Paul McCartney swung by to say hello to her). The ever-evolving Taylor's Squad!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
