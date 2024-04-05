Suki Waterhouse just shared the cutest first photo of her newborn
She recently welcomed her first child with Robert Pattinson.
Just last week, it was confirmed that Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson had welcomed their first child together. The couple were spotted on a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles, pushing a soft pink pram alongside Suki's mum Elizabeth.
The couple had been quiet on social media for weeks before the photos were published, leading many of Suki's fans to speculate that she had recently welcomed her little one. According to reports, before their family walk she was last seen in public on 24th February, and now the Daisy Jones & The Six actor has shared the very first photo of her little bundle of joy - and, of course, it's an adorable picture.
Taking to Instagram, Suki shared a photo of herself and her newborn with her 4.1 million followers. The picture - which is a photo of a Polaroid snap - sees the new mum gently cradling her child while the light softly frames her face. In the caption, she wrote: "Welcome to the world angel."
Fans, as well as fellow celebs, were quick to congratulate her. Paris Hilton, who welcomed two children last year, wrote: "Congratulations love! So happy for you both!"
Singer Halsey commented: "ROCKSTAR MOM!"
Euphoria star Iris Apatow, Suki's Daisy Jones & The Six co-star Sam Claflin, and model Miranda Kerr all left emojis under the sweet snap.
Suki and Robert have not yet confirmed their little one's name or gender, but throughout their relationship they have made an effort to keep their private life out of the spotlight. While they have been dating since 2018, they are rarely photographed together off the red carpet and are usually coy when it comes to sharing details about one another in interviews.
In fact, she only confirmed that she was expecting at the end of 2023. During an appearance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, she showed off her growing bump with the crowd in a tight sparkly purple midi dress and said: "I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on... I'm not sure if it's working."
So, we'll have to wait and see what they decide to share about their newest addition. But one thing's for sure - their little one has a pair of very cool parents.
Congratulations to Suki and Robert!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
