Wait, is a Daisy Jones & The Six sequel actually happening?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Daisy Jones & The Six was undoubtedly the show of 2023, with the Amazon Prime limited series reigniting our love of all things seventies.

The ten-episode series was based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, following band, Daisy Jones and & The Six - and chronicling their sudden rise to fame and their eventual Fleetwood Mac style break up.

With Riley Keough and Sam Claflin at the show's helm as Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, and a powerhouse ensemble from Suki Waterhouse to Camila Morrone, it's hardly surprising that the show has seen such great success.

And given the open-ended finale, there's no wonder that fans are calling for a sequel.

But will a Daisy Jones & The Six sequel actually be happening?

Well, it certainly wasn't the original plan, categorised as a "limited series" and bringing itself to a natural close. But given the popular demand, and the fact that the show ended with a flash forward into the future, there is plenty of new territory to explore.

"There could be more story to tell if that was something people wanted," Daisy Jones and The Six creator Scott Neustadter explained in an interview with Town & Country earlier this year, "but time will tell if there's any interest in such a thing.

"What’s cool is that the show does have an ending that hopefully is satisfying," he later continued. "We answered all the questions that we raised, but I do think on the way out the door we asked a few new questions. That’s always my favorite kind of ending. There’s opportunity to keep telling the story."

In the original Daisy Jones and The Six book that inspired the adaptation, the characters reunite in their 70s, rather than in their 40s as they do in the show. This, according to Neustadter was deliberate, leaving possibilities for a sequel.

"It’s super fun to sit and talk to Taylor [Jenkins Reid] for hours about where we think we could take this next," he explained. "It was a calculated move to move to their 40s. There’s a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future."

A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) A photo posted by on

"To see the performances that you have from this cast, and specifically Riley and Sam, and be willing to walk away from that without asking yourself whether you could give them another opportunity to dig into these characters would be very silly," added writer Taylor Jenkins Reid. "I’m not so stupid as to not recognise what we have in the two of them. So it’s definitely on my mind.

"I think we’re in a really fortunate position where we have a story that is final, and has an ending that feels really good. "I would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell. Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have."

Well, this is extremely exciting.