Why Paris Hilton is 'not ready' to share photos of her daughter
Her son was subjected to a barrage of online abuse last year
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum announced the birth of their daughter in November last year. The heiress - who has been open about her IVF journey and desire to start a family in recent years - shared a photo of a pink baby set on Instagram with her little one's name, London, emblazoned on the top.
The couple became parents for the second time in 2023, with little London joining the Hilton-Reum brood just ten months after Paris and Carter welcomed their son Phoenix. But while they have shared sweet snaps of their little boy on social media, they have notably refrained from posting any photos of their daughter.
Over the Easter weekend Paris uploaded a selection of adorable photos of herself with one year old Phoenix, but a fan was quick to comment: "He is so darn cute... can't wait to see your other little girl."
Another follower added: "How come she never shows London?"
In response to the various questions about photos of her daughter, Paris commented: "Love you. Soon." Her husband Carter added that the pair are 'not quite ready to share her [with] the world. But she’s adorable and looks just like her mamma.'
Paris spoke out against social media bullies last year when 'sick' trolls attacked her son's appearance online, calling their comments 'cruel'. In an interview with People, she shared that she found it difficult to ignore the negativity and 'vicious' remarks about her baby, saying: "Usually, I wouldn't even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world. I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him."
Paris' fans were quick to defend her decision not to share photos of her daughter London just yet, with one writing: "She doesn’t owe us anything, she has the right to keep her private life private."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Hear, hear.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
We are officially getting six more years of The Traitors
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she 'secretly married' Malcolm McRae two years ago
"The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis video was reportedly rushed due to fears of a leak
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Paris Hilton addresses 'vicious' comments about her son's head in a new interview
"I couldn't believe that they could be mean... about a little innocent baby."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paris Hilton announces the birth of her daughter - and her name is adorable
"My princess has arrived."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paris Hilton criticises 'sick' trolls for 'cruel' comments about her baby's appearance
"There are some sick people in this world... My angel is perfectly healthy."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paris Hilton reveals her newborn son's very unique name
Adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child
"You are already loved beyond words."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paris Hilton has opened up about her pregnancy plans
"Nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"
By Iris Goldsztajn