Why Paris Hilton is 'not ready' to share photos of her daughter

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum announced the birth of their daughter in November last year. The heiress - who has been open about her IVF journey and desire to start a family in recent years - shared a photo of a pink baby set on Instagram with her little one's name, London, emblazoned on the top.

The couple became parents for the second time in 2023, with little London joining the Hilton-Reum brood just ten months after Paris and Carter welcomed their son Phoenix. But while they have shared sweet snaps of their little boy on social media, they have notably refrained from posting any photos of their daughter.

Over the Easter weekend Paris uploaded a selection of adorable photos of herself with one year old Phoenix, but a fan was quick to comment: "He is so darn cute... can't wait to see your other little girl."

Another follower added: "How come she never shows London?"

In response to the various questions about photos of her daughter, Paris commented: "Love you. Soon." Her husband Carter added that the pair are 'not quite ready to share her [with] the world. But she’s adorable and looks just like her mamma.'

Paris spoke out against social media bullies last year when 'sick' trolls attacked her son's appearance online, calling their comments 'cruel'. In an interview with People, she shared that she found it difficult to ignore the negativity and 'vicious' remarks about her baby, saying: "Usually, I wouldn't even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world. I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him."

Paris' fans were quick to defend her decision not to share photos of her daughter London just yet, with one writing: "She doesn’t owe us anything, she has the right to keep her private life private."

Hear, hear.