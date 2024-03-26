Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child
Congratulations are in order!
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have confirmed the birth of their first child just four months after sharing the news that they were expecting. Back in November, Suki announced that she was pregnant during an appearance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City. Wearing a tight sparkly purple midi dressed with knee-high boots, she opened her feathered jacket on the stage as she told the cheering crowd: "I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on... I'm not sure if it's working."
Earlier this week, Suki and Robert were photographed pushing a pink pram during a leisurely stroll in LA after weeks of social media silence. Suki - who starred in the hugely successful Daisy Jones & The Six - was last spotted in public on 24th February (as per the Daily Mail) and has been quiet on Instagram in recent weeks. However, the couple's walk near their home in Los Angeles with Suki's mum in tow appeared to confirm that they have indeed welcomed their little one.
The couple have been dating since 2018 but have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye and are rarely photographed together outside of celebrity events, dinners or off the red carpet. However, a source recently confirmed to People that Robert and Suki aren't just expanding their family - they are, in fact, engaged too. Speculation that they may be tying the knot was fuelled by a photo of Suki wearing a Toi et Moi ring just before Christmas last year, and an insider told the publication: "They both want to be married. It's important for them."
They added that Robert 'can't wait to be a dad' and 'feels very lucky', continuing: "He's so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible."
Congratulations to Suki and Robert on their new arrival!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
