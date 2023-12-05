Suki Waterhouse wore an H&M dress that's under £300 to the Fashion Awards
The perfect festive dress
Suki Waterhouse has not failed to amaze us this year. From an exciting pregnancy announcement a couple of weeks ago whilst performing on stage in Mexico, to wearing a high-street H&M dress that's under £300 to this year's Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She is really keeping us on our toes.
Fashion's IT girl brought major party outfit inspo yesterday evening. She styled her baby bump with a tulle bandeau dress, featuring a corset bodice and chic floral appliqué. In, of course, this season's go-to colour: red.
For £279.99, the dress will be available for purchase via H&M's new Studio Christmas Collection on December 7th. The brand says this collection will be its most elevated release to date.
Waterhouse accessorised this look with matching red heels from Aquazurra and a sprinkling of Tiffany & Co. jewellery to complete the look. The singer, actress, and model is known for serving looks on the red carpet every time. At last year's Fashion Awards, she glistened in head-to-toe sparkly silver when she wore an Alexandre Vauthier ensemble that can only be described as a show-stopping look.
With Waterhouse's recently announced pregnancy, we are delighted to see her totally chic pregnancy looks continue. From her sparkly pink mini-dress and feathered jacket combo to her all white oversized suit and sparkly bra – we are loving it all.
One thing's for sure, the star's style definitely has us in the mood for all things glittery, tulle, and glam this season.
Shop our picks, inspired by Suki's looks, below.
Sofia Piza is the Producer and Writer at Marie Claire UK.
After living in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London- just a mere 5,000 miles away from her native Mexico.
These days, you can find Sofia helping in all things production and scavenging the internet for the latest TikTok trends. Sofia got her start in the fashion industry working in retail and PR before taking the leap into journalism and production- living her happiest and most authentic life.
