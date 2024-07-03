Suki Waterhouse opened up about 'isolating and disorientating' breakup from Bradley Cooper
The two parted ways in 2015
Suki Waterhouse has addressed her "dark and difficult" relationship with Bradley Cooper, close to 10 years after their 2015 breakup.
Suki has previously talked about how hard the circumstances of that split were for her, saying: "I never thought I’d be OK again."
But in a new interview with British Vogue, the Daisy Jones and the Six star said she's now thriving.
"I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating," she told the magazine. "It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life."
Suki and Bradley's relationship lasted two years, with the singer being 21 at the beginning of the romance, while the Star Is Born actor was 38.
Speaking to Vogue, Suki said: "Your 20s are pretty sadistic. The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishisation, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished."
Suki, now 32, feels like things are smoother in this decade of life. "When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect," she said. "It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time."
Alongside her successful entertainment career, the "Good Looking" singer has been in a happy relationship with actor Robert Pattinson since 2018, with the two getting engaged in December 2023 and welcoming their first daughter together in March 2024.
In April, the star shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of herself holding the baby, captioning it: "welcome to the world angel."
We're so glad Suki has found her happiness.
