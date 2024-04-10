Suki Waterhouse has shared her very relatable experience with motherhood
Fans are loving her candour
Suki Waterhouse has got beautifully candid about what life is like as a new mum, and fellow first-time parents will definitely relate.
The actress and singer posted a series of mirror selfies that show her in underwear and a cardigan on Instagram, with a shaggy fringe and a postpartum bump.
"the fourth trimester has been… humbling!" she wrote alongside the pictures. "the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period."
And in case you were coveting Suki's look, she added in post-script: "ootd: @fridamom pants!"
The model's famous friends definitely approved this message, with Adwoa Aboah writing: "She’s a SAVAGE" and Bryony Gordon chiming in: "Love this. Sending you so much love and so many congratulations xx"
Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Thorne also chimed in with some enthusiastic emojis.
Meanwhile, fans loved Suki's honesty about her journey.
"Yes!! You made a human. You are beautiful!" one person wrote.
"Thank you for being so real about what we go through after we deliver our precious angels," wrote another. "The hormones, the sleepless nights., the sheer joy and wonder of how such a little human can make your heart burst. It's a journey, take the time and heal and enjoy. Life takes one whole new meaning now. You are a mom. The greatest gift. Wish you health and happiness."
Others took a more meme-based route, with many writing variations on "now you’re literally mother" — which, to be fair, we can't deny.
Suki just welcomed her first child with longtime partner Robert Pattinson, marking the little one's arrival on Instagram last week.
Suki revealed her pregnancy in the coolest way, by simply acknowledging her baby bump while wearing a glittery dress and furry jacket as she performed on stage in November.
only suki waterhouse would confirm she’s pregnant this way pic.twitter.com/hpLSW8BZpuNovember 19, 2023
