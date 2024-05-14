Taylor Swift has filed a trademark for 'Female Rage The Musical' - here's what it means
She has dozens of trademarks already
Taylor Swift is wasting no time protecting her intellectual property.
Last week, TMZ reports, the singer filed a new trademark for "Female Rage: The Musical," a term which she used on Monday to describe the new "Era" in her Eras Tour. Sadly, the term doesn't refer to an actual musical — at least not as far as we know.
Alongside an Instagram slideshow of photos showing her performing songs from new album The Tortured Poets Department in Paris, Taylor wrote: "This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical."
She continued: "To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you - but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!"
Taylor performed her Eras Tour in Paris, France, for four nights. This was both her first stop on the European leg of the tour and her first set of shows post-album release, and therefore the first time she performed music from TTPD live.
The new setlist includes the following songs (via Forbes):
- "So High School"
- "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me"
- "Down Bad"
- "Fortnight"
- "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"
- "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart"
Taylor is also still including two surprise songs in her set for each tour date, which can be songs from TTPD.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As for her new trademark, TMZ reports that it was filed for use in musical and video recordings, as well as merch items.
Taylor is a HUGE fan of trademarking, and currently owns dozens of trademarks, including for her name, for variations on her name, for each of her album titles, for tour titles, for her cats' names... The list goes on and on. Fans even think she was the one to nudge boyfriend Travis Kelce into trademarking a bunch of terms, too!
-
Is sleeping in separate beds the secret to a happy relationship?
One couple and three relationship experts weigh in
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Here's Why Penn Castle Estate Is The Perfect And Unique Clifftop Venue
The perfect venue for families and groups
By Marie Claire
-
Now is the time to embrace dopamine-delivering buttermilk nails—these chic looks prove it
The shade comes Selena Gomez approved
By Jazzria Harris
-
This is why Taylor Swift missed the Met Gala this year
Swifties were hoping for a Travis and Taylor debut
By Lauren Hughes
-
Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't be attending the Met Gala, apparently
SO SAD
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift’s reference to this London pub has caused huge demand for merch
Surprise, surprise
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Matty Healy's family had a sharp response to Taylor Swift's new album
"She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she?"
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift just teased a 'timetable' for her new album release
The wait is torture
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift is creating a 'library installation' in LA for her album release
We're so intrigued
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Vick Hope says she secretly listens to Taylor Swift when husband Calvin Harris goes out
Well it's one way to make things less awkward.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ticketmaster announces huge rule change for Taylor Swift ticket holders
If you have UK Eras Tour tickets, this one's for you
By Jadie Troy-Pryde