Taylor Swift has filed a trademark for 'Female Rage The Musical' - here's what it means

Taylor Swift is wasting no time protecting her intellectual property.

Last week, TMZ reports, the singer filed a new trademark for "Female Rage: The Musical," a term which she used on Monday to describe the new "Era" in her Eras Tour. Sadly, the term doesn't refer to an actual musical — at least not as far as we know.

Alongside an Instagram slideshow of photos showing her performing songs from new album The Tortured Poets Department in Paris, Taylor wrote: "This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical."

She continued: "To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you - but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!"

Taylor performed her Eras Tour in Paris, France, for four nights. This was both her first stop on the European leg of the tour and her first set of shows post-album release, and therefore the first time she performed music from TTPD live.

The new setlist includes the following songs (via Forbes):

"So High School"

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me"

"Down Bad"

"Fortnight"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"I Can Do It with a Broken Heart"

Taylor is also still including two surprise songs in her set for each tour date, which can be songs from TTPD.

As for her new trademark, TMZ reports that it was filed for use in musical and video recordings, as well as merch items.

Taylor is a HUGE fan of trademarking, and currently owns dozens of trademarks, including for her name, for variations on her name, for each of her album titles, for tour titles, for her cats' names... The list goes on and on. Fans even think she was the one to nudge boyfriend Travis Kelce into trademarking a bunch of terms, too!