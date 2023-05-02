The 2023 Met Gala red carpet is full of bridal inspiration - and we're totally here for it

The most important day of the fashion calendar is here - the Met Gala 2023.

Last year, we saw celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan, and Billie Eilish take centre stage on the Met steps, dressed to the theme of In America: An Anthology of Fashion with the dress code labelled 'gilded glamour.'

This year, the theme is centred around the work of designer Karl Lagerfeld, with the theme being simply Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

There was a common theme on the red carpet, with celebrities and It-girls alike dressing in long white gowns that could easily be worn walking down the aisle. Dua Lipa spearheaded the trend (opens in new tab) with an elegant white bridal look.

The 27-year-old British star donned a gown from one of Lagerfeld’s most revered collections - Chanel’s Fall/Winter 1992 haute couture collection - with a vintage bridal gown that stole the show as far as we're concerned. The dress was originally worn by Claudia Shiffer on the runway in 1992.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua wasn't the only star to sport a bridal-themed gown on the night, with Gisele Bündchen also wearing a Chanel couture bridal look from Karl Lagerfeld's 2007 collection.

The model, who announced her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022, was a vision in white, wearing a panelled dress with an oversized feather cape.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The look was accompanied by natural makeup, to allow the opulent gown to truly shine.

“I was truly inspired by Gisele’s incredible natural glow, which is so pure and captivating,” said her makeup artist Georgi Sandev when discussing the supermodel’s natural, 'no makeup' look for the 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman also looked iconic while sporting the bridal trend, again wearing a show-stopping Chanel gown.

The actress was seen on the red carpet wearing a Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel Haute Couture gown from 2004.

But this isn't the first time Nicole has been spotted in the gown; the actress was previously seen wearing the same dress in an iconic Chanel No.5 commercial.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole was spotted sharing a sweet candid moment alongside her husband Keith Urban on the red carpet, as the pair made their way to the most anticipated fashion event of the year.

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Miranda Kerr was also seen wearing a bridal-esque look on the Met Gala red carpet in a stunning off-white Dior gown with intricate pearl embellishments.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The supermodel paired the statement gown with simple accessories; a diamond choker, along with matching earrings and a ring.

Olivia Wilde also had a bold take on the bridal trend with a statement white gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress and director wore a dress by Chloé’s current designer Gabriela Hearst, which was based on a 1983 design from Karl Lagerfeld that features in the exhibit, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

