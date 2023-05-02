Anne Hathaway just wore an updated version of Liz Hurley’s iconic Versace pin dress—and we’re obsessed.
Anne Hathaway always wins on the red carpet but tonight is next level
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Anne Hathaway's Met Gala 2023 red carpet look proved that the actress is truly in her fashion girl era this year (opens in new tab), and we are here for it. Yes, we still find it hard to separate Hathaway from her Devil Wears Prada character Andy, but Andy would be beyond proud of tonight's Met Gala outfit.
This year's Met Gala theme is a homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, and IMHO Anne Hathaway nailed it. Gracing the red carpet in a strapless tweed Versace gown, we can't decide if we love the thigh-high split or the cut-outs more.
The iconic image of Liz Hurley in the black Versace pin dress has been etched into Fashion's collective memory and seeing this updated version for 2023 fills us with joy.
Lagerfeld was well known for his love of tweed, and Hathaway's safety pin tweed dress would make him proud. Finishing the look with even more tweed touches, we're talking tweed gloves and not ignoring the diamond necklace.
Are you seeing the Swarovski crystal-embellishment? Her gown is a homage to both Versace and Chanel, (Lagerfeld worked with Chanel for nearly 20 years).
Donatella Versace created Hathaway's look and told Vogue she wanted the look to be a nod to both Chanel and Versace. "The dress is a tribute to our shared ’90s experience—tweed, pearls and camellias mixed with safety pins, slashes, and a corset. Anne looks powerful, feminine, stunning and of course iconic. Exactly like Karl made women feel in his dresses," she tells Vogue. (opens in new tab)
If this 'fit wasn't the perfect ode to the 90's then wait until you hear about the hair. We had to know what was giving her so much volume, but that ended up being the least exciting part.
Shouting out her hair stylist, who secured her a vintage hairpiece to perfect the look. Taking a flower hairpiece from a nineties Versace show, it looks a lot like Chanel's iconic flower—Hathaway wins.
Anne Hathaway is just one of the celebrities getting the Karl Lagerfeld theme spot on. Make sure to check out all the best Met Gala red carpet looks (opens in new tab) of the night.
Dionne Brighton is a writer at Marie Claire UK, specialising in all things shopping, beauty and fashion. Born and raised in North London, she studied Literature at the University of East Anglia before taking the leap into journalism. These days, you can find her testing out the latest TikTok beauty trends or finding out what the next full Moon means.
-
Emily Rata just debuted a fringe at the Met Gala and now we want one too
Emily Rata has inspired us to book a salon appointment asap
By Lauren Hughes
-
Here's what an £8 million necklace looks like
Dua Lipa serves serious princess vibes at this year's Met Gala
By Dionne Brighton
-
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet live: all the updates from the most stylish night in fashion
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet is finally here: what time does it start and what's the theme?
By Dionne Brighton
-
Dua Lipa wore a never seen before Tiffany necklace–valued at £8 million—on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet
Dua Lipa serves serious princess vibes at this year's Met Gala
By Dionne Brighton
-
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet live: all the updates from the most stylish night in fashion
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet is finally here: what time does it start and what's the theme?
By Dionne Brighton
-
Blake Lively's Met Gala outfits have an unusual common theme
Did you notice?
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The Met Gala 2023: Everything you need to know about Fashion's big night out
The most stylish night in the Fashion calendar is here
By Penny Goldstone
-
Topshop Auctions Kendall Jenner’s Met Ball Dress For Fashion Targets Breast Cancer
The five couture dresses made by Topshop for the Met Ball to go on sale...
By Marie Claire
-
Funeral Fashion Is The Focus Of The Met’s Next Exhibition
'Death Becomes Her: A Century of Mourning Attire' opens at the Met in October
By Caroline Leaper
-
Met Ball 2014: The Best Instagram Pics
The Met Ball saw the most stylish A-listers hit New York last night and thanks to their selfie obsession, we've got a backstage ticket through Instagram. Don't miss the best candid snaps from inside the VIP party...
By Claire Blackmore
-
Met Ball 2014: Costume Institute Benefit Gala
The Met Ball welcomed a host of celebrities to New York as they embraced 2014's theme - white tie. See all the stars and stunning style at this year's event...
By Claire Blackmore