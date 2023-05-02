Anne Hathaway just wore an updated version of Liz Hurley’s iconic Versace pin dress—and we’re obsessed.

Anne Hathaway's Met Gala 2023 red carpet look proved that the actress is truly in her fashion girl era this year (opens in new tab), and we are here for it. Yes, we still find it hard to separate Hathaway from her Devil Wears Prada character Andy, but Andy would be beyond proud of tonight's Met Gala outfit.

This year's Met Gala theme is a homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, and IMHO Anne Hathaway nailed it. Gracing the red carpet in a strapless tweed Versace gown, we can't decide if we love the thigh-high split or the cut-outs more.

The iconic image of Liz Hurley in the black Versace pin dress has been etched into Fashion's collective memory and seeing this updated version for 2023 fills us with joy.

Lagerfeld was well known for his love of tweed, and Hathaway's safety pin tweed dress would make him proud. Finishing the look with even more tweed touches, we're talking tweed gloves and not ignoring the diamond necklace.

Are you seeing the Swarovski crystal-embellishment? Her gown is a homage to both Versace and Chanel, (Lagerfeld worked with Chanel for nearly 20 years).

Donatella Versace created Hathaway's look and told Vogue she wanted the look to be a nod to both Chanel and Versace. "The dress is a tribute to our shared ’90s experience—tweed, pearls and camellias mixed with safety pins, slashes, and a corset. Anne looks powerful, feminine, stunning and of course iconic. Exactly like Karl made women feel in his dresses," she tells Vogue. (opens in new tab)

If this 'fit wasn't the perfect ode to the 90's then wait until you hear about the hair. We had to know what was giving her so much volume, but that ended up being the least exciting part.

Shouting out her hair stylist, who secured her a vintage hairpiece to perfect the look. Taking a flower hairpiece from a nineties Versace show, it looks a lot like Chanel's iconic flower—Hathaway wins.

