Selena Gomez made the sweetest admission about boyfriend Benny Blanco
"He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."
Since Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship late last year, the Only Murders in the Building star has been happily sharing loved up snaps on social media and according to those closest to her she feels 'so safe and secure' with her new boyfriend.
Selena and Benny - a music producer who has known the singer for years - have reportedly been dating for around six months, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that she decided to go public with their relationship as 'she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans. Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He’s respectful, isn’t a player, and not in it for the attention or fame.'
This week, Selena shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram showing the couple cooking together, cuddled up and enjoying time with friends. Not only do they look incredibly adorable and happy, but her fans have been quick to send their love, too, with one writing: "Glad ur happy, you deserve the world."
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
A photo posted by on
Underneath the images, Selena captioned the post: "My bes fwend."
Crying from the cuteness? Same. But Selena actually commented on their relationship way back in December, when she responded to a post about their rumoured romance. She simply commented 'facts' underneath a headline which read: "Selena Gomez Is Rumoured To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco."
She also commented on how happy she is, responding to one fan: "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."
She told another: "He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts."
Adorable.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
