Selena Gomez was spotted holding someone's hand days after sharing she's single
This man will be a mess when she breaks the news...
Selena Gomez' relationship status is very confusing these days.
Just days after the "Single Soon" singer seemingly made it crystal clear that she does not have a boyfriend, she was photographed holding hands with an unidentified man, looking like they were enjoying a nice date.
Obviously, one can go on a date with someone without them being a couple; it's just that Selena's TikTok from the other day made it seem like she wasn't seeing anyone at all. But perhaps we got the wrong end of the stick, who knows!
Anyway, posting on the social media platform last week, Selena hilariously lip synced to an audio that said: "Guess who has a boyfriend! Not me, b*tch, y'all be safe out there!"
@selenagomez ♬ original sound - Celybird
But in new photos published by Page Six, Sel can be seen leaving the Costes Hotel in Paris with a mystery man, his arm wrapped around her shoulder, with the Only Murders in the Building star holding his hand over said shoulder.
The man was wearing a dark Nike hoodie paired with plain jeans and trainers. Meanwhile, Selena looked fabulous in a leopard-print maxi dress, overlaid with a long black leather coat. The star wore her hair in a tight, sleek ponytail that showed off her chunky gold hoop earrings. She also wore a massive ear-to-ear grin, betraying her happy state of mind.
According to Page Six, these photos were taken after Selena enjoyed dinner in the French capital with her close friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.
Earlier that day, the trio had attended a football game between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille (OM), at the Parc des Princes, though Selena's "mystery man" was not with them.
Selena, Brooklyn and Nicola became close in recent months, and are always joking about being a "throuple" because they spend so much time together, and it's honestly really sweet. Love it for them.
