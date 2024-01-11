Selena Gomez feels 'so safe and secure' with new boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating for a few weeks now, and the two of them seem to be on cloud nine over their romance.

Selena herself has been open about how happy she feels with the music producer, and now a source in the know has also weighed in on the sweet relationship, and why Sel has decided to go public with it.

"She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

In December, another source explained to Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going."

But we also got to hear about this love from the horse's mouth: Commenting on a fan's post on Instagram last month, Selena wrote: "He is my absolute everything in my heart"

She also wrote: "lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts"

Since then, the lovebirds have been spotted out on multiple dates, like when they visited an art installation in Los Angeles, and when they were photographed snuggling up to each other while watching a Lakers basketball game last week. We love love!