Selena Gomez says she planned to adopt a child before dating Benny Blanco
"I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone."
Selena Gomez is one biggest celebrities on the planet. Not only is she one of the most followed people on Instagram, she has also had a hugely successful career spanning multiple industries. Since Selena's first album was released in 2013, the artist, actor and businesswoman has won countless music awards, carved out a thriving TV career and launched one of the most popular beauty brands in the world, Rare Beauty.
But Selena is also known for being incredibly candid, and in the past she has been remarkably open about her personal life - from her mental health struggles to her experience of heartbreak. Now, in a new interview with Time, Selena has shared that while she was single she 'tortured' herself with her hopes to start a family, but eventually decided that she would adopt if she wasn't in a serious relationship by the time she was 35. Sharing her fears around not starting a family, Selena said: "I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."
Selena, 31, is currently dating music producer Benny Blanco and since going public with their relationship in December 2023 the pair have been sharing sweet photos of their life together on social media. The Only Murders In The Building star has called Benny 'my absolute everything' and in the same profile with Time she shared that they had started out as friends but that love 'just happens when you least expect it'.
She also commented on her boyfriend's recent admission that he wants to marry Selena and start a family with her, stating that 'he can't lie to save his life' but didn't elaborate on their plans to wed or have children. She added: "I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him... I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
