Selena Gomez made the cutest comment about Benny Blanco
This is the loveliest thing ever
Selena Gomez loves Benny Blanco like a love song, baby.
For the singer's latest sweet declaration of love for her record producer boyfriend, Selena took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Benny lounging with a giant teddy bear.
She captioned the pic: "It was you before I ever decided" in a tiny, blink-and-you'll-miss-it font, as reported by Elle.
Excuse us while we melt from the cuteness.
Selena and Benny have been dating since the end of last year, and have been really open with how into each other they are ever since, each posting adorable tributes to the other on social media.
In February, the "Love On" singer called Benny "My bes fwend" on Instagram, sharing four photos of them snuggling up to each other.
A photo posted by selenagomez on
In December, when fans first caught wind of the new relationship, Selena commented on some Instagram posts, "He is my absolute everything in my heart" and, "lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," proving how devoted to him she already was at the time.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As for Benny, although he's been more sparing with his words about his girlfriend online, he stole Selenator hearts around Valentine's Day when he posted a TikTok of himself deep-frying some pickles for her, joking that this was his secret to "getting laid."
And while that's more funny than romantic, Benny also shared that the pickles he used were from a brand that's only sold in Texas, where Selena grew up, and that he had to get them shipped specially for her. How's that for romance, eh?
@itsbennyblanco
fry pickles and get laid♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer
Benny's pickle video wasn't actually that random, when you consider that the producer has released a cookbook titled Open Wide.
As for Selena's career, she's absolutely killing it right now, with her single "Love On" on the radio, plus her mental health platform Wondermind and her beauty line Rare Beauty also making moves. Power couple alert!
-
Kate Middleton lookalike has responded to claims she was in the viral farm shop video
Heidi Agan confirmed it wasn't her in the footage.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Cyber-flashing is finally being prosecuted, but victims may have to hand over their phones
Will we ever move away from ‘he said, she said’ defence laws?
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Top Boy, The Crown and Black Mirror lead the BAFTA TV nominations
Here's the full list of nominees
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez made the sweetest admission about boyfriend Benny Blanco
"He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez feels 'so safe and secure' with new boyfriend Benny Blanco
How lovely!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez has explained what she was actually telling Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
That clears that up then
By Lauren Hughes
-
Lip reader reveals what Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were whispering about at the Golden Globes
The clip has gone viral since last night's ceremony
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Who is Benny Blanco? What you need to know about Selena Gomez's boyfriend
The couple actually have a lot of history
By Lauren Hughes
-
The viral Our Place x Selena Gomez pans are in the early Black Friday sales
They're popular for good reason
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez is 'concerned' about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'moving too fast'
"It's very unlike her."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez on why she’s so open about her mental health
"There is so much strength in being vulnerable."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde