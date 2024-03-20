Selena Gomez made the cutest comment about Benny Blanco

This is the loveliest thing ever

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 03, 2024
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Selena Gomez loves Benny Blanco like a love song, baby.

For the singer's latest sweet declaration of love for her record producer boyfriend, Selena took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Benny lounging with a giant teddy bear.

She captioned the pic: "It was you before I ever decided" in a tiny, blink-and-you'll-miss-it font, as reported by Elle.

Excuse us while we melt from the cuteness.

Selena and Benny have been dating since the end of last year, and have been really open with how into each other they are ever since, each posting adorable tributes to the other on social media.

In February, the "Love On" singer called Benny "My bes fwend" on Instagram, sharing four photos of them snuggling up to each other.

In December, when fans first caught wind of the new relationship, Selena commented on some Instagram posts, "He is my absolute everything in my heart" and, "lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," proving how devoted to him she already was at the time.

As for Benny, although he's been more sparing with his words about his girlfriend online, he stole Selenator hearts around Valentine's Day when he posted a TikTok of himself deep-frying some pickles for her, joking that this was his secret to "getting laid."

And while that's more funny than romantic, Benny also shared that the pickles he used were from a brand that's only sold in Texas, where Selena grew up, and that he had to get them shipped specially for her. How's that for romance, eh?

Benny's pickle video wasn't actually that random, when you consider that the producer has released a cookbook titled Open Wide.

As for Selena's career, she's absolutely killing it right now, with her single "Love On" on the radio, plus her mental health platform Wondermind and her beauty line Rare Beauty also making moves. Power couple alert!

Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire.
