Selena Gomez on why she’s so open about her mental health

"There is so much strength in being vulnerable."

Selena Gomez has spent years advocating for mental health awareness, be it through her work projects or through sharing her own experiences and challenges in interviews and on social media. 

The singer was the Executive Producer on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why in 2017 and was credited with bringing the story - based on the book by Jay Asher - to the streaming platform after explaining that it felt 'important' to her. In an interview with Allure she said: "Whether uncomfortable or not, viewed as inappropriate or not, it has created conversation." 

Selena also released a documentary on Apple TV+ in 2022 titled My Mind & Me which shared her own experience with mental health. It followed her for over six years, documenting her personal challenges, and while she has admitted she will not watch it again it was praised for its transparency and honesty. 

Now the Only Murders In The Building star and Rare Beauty founder has opened up about why she is so candid when it comes to sharing these stories with the world. 

Last year, Selena launched Wondermind - a mental health platform - with her mum, Mandy Teefay, and in a new interview explained why it's such an important cause to her. 

She said: "When I decided to be open about my mental health, people began to reach out and share their stories. Listening and connecting was the biggest gift because you feel less alone.

"I am not going to pretend I have it all figured out, and I think it’s always going to be a work in progress. You have to learn to make the choices that are best for you."

Selena continued: "I don't love giving advice because I don’t have all of the answers. I’d say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling.

"It’s very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable."

You can find out more about Wondermind and explore its resources here

