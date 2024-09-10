Selena Gomez shares personal message about what motherhood will look like for her

Selena Gomez is often praised for her ability to be vulnerable with her fans, whether it's through discussing her own mental health challenges or sharing the ups and downs of her twenties. And since going public with musician and producer Benny Blanco, the singer has been happy to share sweet details of their relationship - with many speculating that the pair may be secretly engaged.

The couple have been together since last summer, but previous to that Selena has spoken about being single for five years. In a piece for Time, she shared that she has always wanted to start a family and was considering adoption before she met Benny. In a new interview, Selena has further shared that she is exploring different options when it comes to her motherhood journey as numerous 'medical issues' have impacted her ability to carry children.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained: "I haven’t ever said this. I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while. It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby."

Selena has openly discussed her health challenges in the past. In 2015, she first talked about being diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune condition, and underwent a kidney transplant two years later. In 2020, she also shared that she had a bipolar diagnosis and was taking medication.

In the same interview, Selena discussed her relationship with Benny, sharing that there are 'no rules', stating: "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself. I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."

If you have been impacted by any of the issues discussed in this article, you can visit Fertility Network UK for resources and support.