Selena Gomez reflects on ‘hard journey’ during her twenties as she hits milestone

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

30 marks the new chapter

Selena Gomez has proved she is a force to be reckoned with, as she has forged huge successes in the entertainment, music, and beauty industry.

However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the 30-year-old actor, singer and beauty mogul.

Selena celebrated her 30th birthday with best friend Taylor Swift over the weekend, and hitting the new decade has made her reflect on her life so far.

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker has claimed her twenties had “good, hard and beautiful moments”, and despite the ups and downs she wouldn’t change those moments as they have made her who she is today.

Video you may like:

In a heartfelt post Selena shared two black and white portraits of her on her Instagram account, which has received over two million likes on the platform.

Getting reflective, the Only Murders In the Building star wrote: “Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today.”

During her younger years Selena’s relationships were quite heavily followed, including her eight year on-off romance with Justin Bieber, and relationship with The Weeknd, who she briefly dated in 2017.

In 2014 the Rare Beauty founder was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease lupus, for which she underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy.

Selena went on to explain she is still growing as an individual, but is grateful for every life lesson.

The post went on: “I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”