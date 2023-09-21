Selena Gomez on why she'll 'never watch' her mental health documentary again
"It’s very hard."
Selena Gomez has opened up about the struggles she faced releasing her documentary My Mind & Me and the vulnerability she felt 'letting people into my life'.
My Mind & Me is available on Apple TV+ and depicts six years of Selena's life and the mental health struggles she has faced along the way. The documentary has been highly praised by critics and viewers alike, who have applauded her honest approach.
However, opening up wasn't easy for the singer and actor, who has recently revealed that she'll 'never watch it again'.
"I was very against it," Selena said during the Music & Health conference in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (via The Hollywood Reporter).
"There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea. I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardise things in my life."
"I don’t know what I’m doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released… I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted."
Selena went on to say how the experience was cathartic for her, explaining: "I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years.
"It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me."
Ahead of the documentary's release last year, Selena talked to Rolling Stone about how she almost didn’t sign off on the film’s release, but changed her mind after seeing the emotional impact it had on viewers during a screening.
The Only Murders in The Building star said: "I was like, 'OK. If I can just do that for one person, imagine what it could do. Eventually I just kind of went for it. I just said, 'Yes.'"
My Mind & Me is available for streaming on Apple TV+ now.
