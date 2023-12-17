Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and with her sell-out Eras tour and start-studded 34th birthday bash, our girl Tay is truly all anyone can talk about.

From Taylor defending her ex boyfriend at a recent concert to the leaked text chain between the Blank Space singer and her close friend Lorde, it is her bonds and relationships that get the world talking the most - and never has this been more true than of her friendship with Emma Stone.

As Taylor released the re-recorded version of her 2010 album, Speak Now, earlier this year, she included six new songs "from the vault". And one entitled 'When Emma Falls in Love' went particularly viral due to a popular fan theory that the "Emma" in question was actually A-list actress Emma Stone.

Taylor appeared to confirm the rumours, telling fans that the song was written about "one of [her] best friends". And this week, Emma Stone herself addressed the speculation, when asked about the song while on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Poor Things.

Never one to give anything away, Stone laughed when asked about whether the song was about her, responding: "You would have to ask her."

It is reported that Taylor Swift was also present at the premiere to watch her friend's new release, but chose not to walk the red carpet, instead making a discreet appearance.

"'Cause she's the kind of book that you can't put down, like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town," reads the lyrics of the chorus. "And all the bad boys would be good boys if they only had a chance to love her. And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her."

The two A-listers are known to be old friends and were said to be especially close at the time this would have been written. But the main proof that Swifties have is a line from one of the verses, where Taylor refers to the Emma in question as "Little Miss Sunshine" - a possible reference to one of Emma Stone's most iconic scenes from Easy A - where she sings along to Natasha Bedingfield's song 'Pocketful of Sunshine'.

"When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom, jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong," reads the lyrics. "She waits and takes her time 'cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain".

We will continue to update this story.