Lip reader reveals what Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were whispering about at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season last night, with the likes of Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone walking away with the prestigious gold trophy. While the Golden Globes red carpet was a lesson in Hollywood glamour - looking at you, Natalie Portman - what happened inside The Beverly Hilton has piqued viewers interest much more.

From Jennifer Lawrence telling the camera she'll leave if she doesn't win, to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's eye-gazing and PDA, social media has been awash with clips from the ceremony. However, it is one moment between Selena Gomez and her celebrity BFF Taylor Swift that has had everyone talking.

In a video circulating online, Selena can be seen heading over to Taylor's table and the pair begin an animated conversation, with Taylor appearing shocked by whatever Selena has told her. Of course, the internet went into overdrive trying to decipher what the pair were gossiping about, with the most popular theory involving Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Eagle-eyed netizens claimed Selena was sharing that Kylie had refused to let her take a picture with the Wonka actor.

However, lip reader Jeremy Freeman has spoken to The Mirror to confirm what he believes the pair were discussing in the clip. Referring to one moment in the video, he told the publication that after Selena whispered in Taylor's ear, the Blank Space singer said: "No f***ing way dude, you’ll have a job getting that removed you know."

He adds that he interpreted Selena's reply to be: "Possibly, but I'm in love with it, which is a reference I'm not gonna quit, I'm in love."

Later, Freeman claims that Selena says to Taylor: "Do you know what they said/did to me?"

He believes that Taylor replies: "S**t, what the..." before adding: "Oh my God, love you."

Selena continues: "Brought them back together... I tried, I couldn't, it'll upset em."

Some X users enjoyed the fact that Selena and Taylor were debriefing at the show, with one writing: "Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me i’m running straight to my girls."

Despite the fact that we don't actually know what Selena and Taylor were talking about, and that the lip reading interpretations are fairly puzzling out of context of that conversation, in the past similar clips have gained traction online - last year, it was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Grammys interaction.