Taylor Swift's fans are worried for her health after 'concerning' performance footage

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, and the singer has since been travelling the world and performing for millions of her fans across the globe. So far, she has played shows in the the US, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan and Australia, and she is currently in Singapore until 9th March.

Throughout the tour, clips of Taylor have been shared online - whether it's a new song about her A-list pals or emotional performances of love songs like You're Losing Me - but a new video of the star on stage at the Singapore National Stadium left fans 'concerned' for her health.

In a snippet shared on TikTok, Taylor can be see singing her song Delicate to a crowd of more than 50,000 but repeatedly pauses to cough before attempting to continue. The video, uploaded by user @heyjoshd, has been played over 2 million times and amassed 2.3k comments from her fans who are concerned for her health.

One wrote: "Oooh no she needs some rest."

Another added: "She was coughing during our show too."

A third said: "Finally I was wondering how she can do all these Eras Tour without getting sick... queen was performing with all that rain n [sic] heat."

However, Taylor is unlikely to cancel any of her planned shows even if she is unwell. In an interview with Time last year, she said that nothing would stop her from performing for her fans, explaining: "I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed.

"That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure."

Taylor has sold out six shows in Singapore, with her last performance due to take place on Saturday 9th March. After that, she'll be able to take a well deserved break as she won't be back on stage until 9th May, when she'll kick off the European leg of her tour in Paris, France.