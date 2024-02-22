Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted on the most normal person date in Sydney
Cute.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently in Australia together, where the singer is performing as part of her ongoing Eras Tour. The couple are in Sydney, with Taylor set to head to the Accor Stadium on Friday for four nights of music - and reports suggest that Sabrina Carpenter is expected to support after the friends were spotted having dinner together earlier this week. Travis was photographed arriving in Sydney yesterday too, before they went on a very cute - and low-key normal - date together.
Taylor had been performing Japan just before the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago and returned to the US to support Travis in the NFL tournament. She then flew straight to Melbourne to kick off the Australian leg of the tour - which wrapped up on Sunday - before heading to Sydney.
According to local media outlet news.com.au, Taylor was spotted on a very romantic date with Travis - and honestly, it sounds like a pretty normal person thing to do. They enjoyed a 'private tour' around Sydney Zoo, and had fun feeding kangaroos and taking selfies together, as per 9News. Photos of Travis and Taylor wandering around the zoo, taking photos of the wildlife, and holding hands have since gone viral - and it seems even celebrities as famous as these two enjoy a casual activity date every now and then. Cute.
It is unclear if Travis will be attending Taylor's shows while he's with her in Australia, and it is yet to be confirmed just how long he will be in the country to support his girlfriend. But according to reports, the couple checked in to a luxurious presidential suite at the Crown Sydney, which costs around $25,000 per night, and boasts views of Sydney Harbour, butlers quarters, a marble spa bath, fitness room and private infinity pool. Fancy.
Okay, perhaps that part is a little less normal person.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
