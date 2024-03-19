Taylor Swift's new album has more explicit tracks than any of her previous records
Expect lots of swear words on 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift has some strong words for us — or at least her music does.
We've known the full track list for The Tortured Poets Department for a few weeks now, but on 18 March, we found out how many of the tracks on Taylor's upcoming album are considered "explicit." Turns out, it's quite a few.
The album became available to pre-save on Apple Music on Monday, allowing Swifties to see which tracks are a lil' bit sweary, and we're counting a whopping seven out of 16 — including the song the album is named after, and the song social media users think is going to be absolutely devastating: "But Daddy I Love Him."
The other explicit tracks off TTPD are "Down Bad," "Florida!!!," "loml," "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."
As Taylor's musical style has evolved and as she's grown up in the spotlight, she has gone from hardly swearing at all on her records (her debut album counts one instance of "damn") to this, her most explicit album yet.
Her next most explicit records, Evermore and Midnights, each count six explicit tracks, while Folklore has five.
The superstar singer announced TTPD during February's Grammy Awards, with the release date set for 19 April (AKA in roughly 10 million years, thanks a lot Taylor).
Since then, Swifties being Swifties have put forward theory after theory about any Easter eggs embedded in the album release.
For instance, at this point it's fairly widely accepted that the record will be mostly about the breakdown of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, with many fans even believing the album represents the five stages of grief.
Speaking of the project during a recent Eras Tour date in Melbourne, Australia, Taylor revealed: "Tortured Poets is an album, I think more than any of my albums that I've ever made — I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me."
We absolutely cannot wait.
