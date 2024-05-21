Ryan Reynolds has finally addressed the Taylor Swift Marvel rumours

To say that Taylor Swift has had an incredibly busy year is something of an understatement. As well as performing sold-out shows across the world as part of her ongoing Eras Tour, she has released a new album, secured herself a spot on the Forbes World's Billionaires List, overcome heartbreak and found love with NFL player Travis Kelce - all whilst being a 'hero' friend, according to Sophie Turner.

But the singer might be adding yet another string to her bow. This summer, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are uniting for the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. Set to be released in the UK this July, the film has garnered a lot of attention (and excitement) from Marvel fans - but one persistent rumour is that Taylor has been cast to play mutant pop star, Dazzler. She was spotted in New York City with director Shawn Levy in October last year, and now her friend (and potential co-star?) Ryan has addressed the online chatter about her appearance in the film.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Ryan was asked about the possibility of Taylor joining the MCU and starring in the upcoming movie - and he had a very interesting response. Notably, he didn't directly confirm nor deny the rumours and instead offered a rather vague answer. He told the publication: "You know, movies like this... there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Anything can happen, and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

With the film set for release on 25th July, can we expect to see Taylor gracing the silver screen while she's wrapping up the European leg of The Eras Tour?

We'll have to wait and see.