Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child - and there's already a name clue

Can you guess?

Rihanna ASAP Rocky children
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jadie Troy-Pryde
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
published

It has been six months since Rihanna announced she was pregnant with her second child. That's right - while it might not feel like that much time has passed since her iconic Super Bowl performance, in February she shared the exciting news that her and her partner A$AP Rocky were expecting again just nine months after the birth of their first child

And it seems that the family of three officially expanded earlier this month, with TMZ reporting that Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their second child in early August. 

The couple, who share one year old son RZA Athelston Mayers, previously spoke about their desire to have more children in an interview with British Vogue

The singer and beauty mogul said: "My wish would be I would like to have more kids, but whatever God wants for me, I'm here. I'm open [to whatever baby gender next]. Girl, boy. Whatever."

According to the publication, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on 3rd August and while there are no confirmed reports of a name just yet they claim that she is following suit with the 'R' baby names - with the little one's moniker sharing the initial with his mum and brother. 

At the time of writing, neither Rihanna nor A$AP have confirmed the news - but fans are hoping that an official announcement will come from the pair soon. 

However, the couple have this far been very protective of their privacy, and Rihanna explained how she felt when she realised that paparazzi had taken photos of RZA without consent. 

She told British Vogue for their March 2023 issue: "I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage.

"As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation."

Whether or not they decide to share any details just yet, congratulations are definitely in order for the growing family! 

