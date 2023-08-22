Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child - and there's already a name clue

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been six months since Rihanna announced she was pregnant with her second child. That's right - while it might not feel like that much time has passed since her iconic Super Bowl performance, in February she shared the exciting news that her and her partner A$AP Rocky were expecting again just nine months after the birth of their first child.

And it seems that the family of three officially expanded earlier this month, with TMZ reporting that Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their second child in early August.

The couple, who share one year old son RZA Athelston Mayers, previously spoke about their desire to have more children in an interview with British Vogue.

The singer and beauty mogul said: "My wish would be I would like to have more kids, but whatever God wants for me, I'm here. I'm open [to whatever baby gender next]. Girl, boy. Whatever."

According to the publication, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on 3rd August and while there are no confirmed reports of a name just yet they claim that she is following suit with the 'R' baby names - with the little one's moniker sharing the initial with his mum and brother.

Adorable.

At the time of writing, neither Rihanna nor A$AP have confirmed the news - but fans are hoping that an official announcement will come from the pair soon.

However, the couple have this far been very protective of their privacy, and Rihanna explained how she felt when she realised that paparazzi had taken photos of RZA without consent.

She told British Vogue for their March 2023 issue: "I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage.

"As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation."

Whether or not they decide to share any details just yet, congratulations are definitely in order for the growing family!