The 10 best-dressed stars at the Oscars 2023

The 95th Annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight and saw all our favourite stars pull out all the stops. Whilst this year's awards were relatively subdued, when it came to the red-carpet Hollywood's biggest night didn't disappoint.

From Lady Gaga in Versace to Florence Pugh in Valentino, straight-from-the-runway was clearly a thing this year. And we are here for it.

Across the champagne carpet, sheer is in, pink is still going strong and stars were sparkling.

1. Rihanna in Alaia

In true RiRi style, Rihanna showed up to the Oscars in a baseball jersey and bucket hat before getting red carpet ready in custom made Alaia. You may recognise this one from the Alaia AW 2023 runway...just add a bump.

2. Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton

We love sustainable fashion, and this archived Louis Vuitton looks like it was made for Cate Blanchett, so much so we hope she wears it again. Adding a blue ribbon (opens in new tab) to show support for #WithRefugees.

3. Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture

Yes, yes and yes again. We are loving everything about this look, from the thigh high split (that is very much giving Angelina Jolie) to the diamond jewellery. This was the right year to have a champagne carpet because Delevingne is stealing the show.

4. Florence Pugh in Valentino

It wasn't long ago Pugh told the crowd at London Fashion Week, "The art of dressing up allows us to express who we truly are," and this look does just that.

5. Lady Gaga in Versace

For the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Gaga chose a drop waist, figure-hugging sheer gown from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2023 collection—less than five days after Gigi Hadid took to the runway. Elsewhere, Winnie Harlow in Armani Prive and Sabrina Elba in vibrant Richard Quinn.

6. Zoe Saldana in Fendi Couture

Zoe Saldana (opens in new tab)in Fendi with vintage Cartier jewellery is the perfect combination for the Oscars red carpet.

7. Alison Williams in Giambattista Valli

This dress was made for the red carpet.

8. Paul Mescal in Gucci

Arguably the best-dressed man of 2023, Mescal just keeps looking better and better. Our OG Instagram crush (remember Connell's chain (opens in new tab)?) wore a Gucci look and Cartier jewels and was styled by British stylist, Felicity Kay,

9. Salma Hayek

Our cover star, Salma Hayek may not be nominated for an award tonight, but she wins for this outfit.

Fan Bingbing in Tony Ward Couture

Sparkle was one of the biggest trends at the Oscars this evening and Bingbing oozes glitz and glamour in Tony Ward couture.