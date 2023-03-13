Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back with his Oscars monologue about Will Smith

The Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) are well underway, and so far Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the way with wins. Jamie Lee Curtis (opens in new tab)and Ke Huy Quan have picked up the awards for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, with Michelle Yeoh tipped to take home the golden statuette for Best Actress.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 95th Academy Awards, and during his opening monologue he did not hold back as he made a number of references to the controversial moment between Chris Rock and Will Smith (opens in new tab) at last year's ceremony.

One of the most talked about moments of the Oscars last year was Will Smith slapping the comedian following a quip about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, hair. (opens in new tab)

And it seems that it is still a talking point at this year's show, with Kimmel starting the show with an opening monologue referencing the slap, saying: "Give me a second, I’ll adjust my danger zone here."

He then added: "Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of another fight on stage went way up."

Kimmel didn't stop there, telling the A-list audience: "We want you to have fun, we want you to be safe, and most importantly, we want me to be safe.

"If anyone commits an act of violence anytime during this show, you will be presented the Oscar for Best Actor and be permitted to give an 18-minute long speech."

He also poked fun at those in the room, telling them that if anything happened to him 'just do what you did last year – nothing. Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.'

Will Smith was banned from the Oscars (opens in new tab) for 10 years following the on-stage altercation, which happened just moments before he was awarded for his performance in King Richard.