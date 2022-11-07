Wait a minute - is Rihanna headlining at Glastonbury next year?

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you are still buzzing from getting your hands on tickets for Glastonbury 2023, then it's likely that you're manifesting your favourite artists to appear on the iconic stages. With the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Spice Girls and Eminem among the rumoured headliners, it's set to be one to remember - and definitely not one to be missed.

And to make things even more exciting, it seems that none other than Rihanna herself is reportedly in talks to appear at Worthy Farm next year.

Yes, really.

According to The Sun, Rihanna is in talks with organisers Emily Eavis and her dad, Michael Eavis, to perform on the iconic Pyramid stage next summer.

A source told the publication: "Rihanna has been approached about Glastonbury and next year’s festival would be just the right timing for her.

"She is a huge name for Worthy Farm and would be the perfect addition to the line-up.

"Everything about Rihanna’s music comeback is being closely guarded but her team has been talking with the Eavis family."

Fans have been waiting for new music for years - and in recent weeks the global appetite for more from the beauty and fashion mogul has been satiated. She recently released her new song Lift Me Up for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and confirmed that she will be headlining the Super Bowl next year, too.

And now a potential pop-in at Glastonbury?

It would be her first gig at the iconic Somerset festival, and in the past Rihanna has spoken about her dream of performing for the Glastonbury crowd, saying: "I’d love to play Glastonbury. I have heard so many things about what happens there.

"I love rock music. I love Kings of Leon and The Prodigy. I like the more traditional rock bands, too: Aerosmith and Bon Jovi.

"I could rock the stage at Glastonbury, no question."

Agreed.