What the rap in Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ really means

Stop right now.

As the Spice Girls tease another tour, we’ve been practicing our best peace poses, frantically looking for a Union Jack dress online, and listening to the Wannabe rap on repeat because no one wants to fall short when that banger comes on, do they?

Except, when you look up the lyrics you’ll find that you actually had no idea what you were singing all along.

Warning: You’ll never be able to hear it in the same way ever again. Especially when you think of how often you’d belt it out aged seven.

We recently found out what zig-ah-zig-ah means, and that blew our minds, but wait until you hear this.

It turns out the official lyrics are: ‘So here’s a story from A to Z/You wanna get with me you gotta listen carefully/We got Em in the place who likes it in your face/We got G like MC who likes it on an/Easy V doesn’t come for free, she’s a real lady/And as for me, ha you’ll see.’

Still no idea what it all means? It’s actually a break down of each Spice Girl’s sexual preferences. And no one had any idea.

Let’s break it down.

‘We’ve got Em in the place‘ is likely a reference to Emma/Baby Spice who, apparently, ‘likes it in your face‘. Pretty self explanatory.

Then ‘we got G like MC‘ (Geri and Mel C) who ‘like it on an e‘ – this one really caught us off guard. Who knew that we’ve been unknowingly singing that for over twenty years?

‘Easy V‘ actually gets it very easy because she doesn’t come for free – ‘she’s a real lady‘, so congrats Posh.

And Mel B’s is steeped in mystery as we’ll just have to see what she’s all about.

Surprised? Same.

We’ll be singing it with our new-found knowledge at the forefront of our minds.