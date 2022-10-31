Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Glastonbury festival is, arguably, the cream of the crop when it comes to music festivals - and all festivals in our opinion.

The Worthy Farm music extravaganza is one of the most talked about summer events no matter how old you are or what genre of music you like. It's a once in a lifetime, bucket list, must do.

Tickets for this year's festival sold out in just 30 minutes when they first went on sale in 2019.

Glastonbury (opens in new tab) is set to return on 21st June and run to 25th June 2023, with tickets going on sale the first week of November.

But the skyrocketing prices of tickets has been the central focus of conversations surrounding Glastonbury 2023, as the cost of one ticket has spiked from £265 to £340 amid the cost of living crisis.

From when tickets go on sale, the rumoured headliners and the savvy tricks to get your hands on the hotly anticipated festival, we have everything you need to know.

When is Glastonbury 2023?

(Image credit: Jim Dyson / Getty)

Glastonbury festival 2023 will take place at the usual site in Worthy Farm, Somerset, on 21st June.

The music festival will run to 25th June.

However, some eager festival-goers arrive a day or so early to set up camp and get into the festivities to avoid the queues and traffic en route.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on sale?

Fans desperate to get their hands on Glastonbury tickets don't have long to wait, as the tickets go on sale this week.

But, there are two different sale release dates.

The first sale opening will be on 3rd November at 6pm, which is for those looking to snap up Glastonbury tickets with coach travel.

For those buying a ticket plus coach travel will be expected to pay an extra £50 deposit.

Wait just a few more days until 6th November at 9am for the general admission tickets.

Where can I buy Glastonbury tickets?

When it comes to buying tickets it is important you are vigilant and avoid any possible scams or fake sites.

This is why Glastonbury has insisted only tickets are on sale at glastonbury.seetickets.com (opens in new tab).

How many tickets can you buy at one time?

In short, six.

According to the official Glastonbury website, it reads: "You may book up to 6 tickets per transaction by paying a deposit of £50 per person, with the balance due in the first week of April 2023."

How much are Glastonbury tickets?

The price of Glastonbury tickets has increased from £265 to £340, which is an extra £75.

For those buying general admission tickets, a £50 deposit is required per person in the booking and the outstanding balance is due in April 2023.

However, those paying for a ticket and coach travel will be required to pay an additional cost for the coach, which may vary depending on your pick up location and if you require a single ticket or return.

Who is headlining Glastonbury 2023?

(Image credit: Felix Kunze / Getty)

The question on everyone's lips is: "Who is headlining Glastonbury this year?"

Festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have previously hinted they have secured the headliners for Glastonbury 2023 and 2024.

However, true to form, they have remained tight lipped over who the big names taking to the Pyramid stage will be.

Fans have speculated Beyoncé, the Spice Girls and Taylor Swift could be helming the show.

Some have even speculated that ticket holders could be treated to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, Eminem, Elton John, and Harry Styles.

However, the headliners are not usually announced until November, or March the following year.

But we will keep you update every step of the way.

Hacks to secure Glastonbury tickets

Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but there are a few nifty tricks so you can make sure you don't miss out.

1.Registration

It goes without saying you need to register in advance of the tickets going on sale in November to stand any chance of securing a Glastonbury ticket.

Registration is super simple.

All you have to do is provide your details, as well as a photograph of yourself, which is verified by Glastonbury team before your registration is accepted.

However, registration closes on 31st October. So go, go, go.

2. Spreadsheet or shared notes

It's time to get organised.

When you have your registration confirmed, it's time to get planning.

What some groups recommend is setting up a spreadsheet, or notes section on your phone, which you can share with everyone and includes your name, address and registration code.

This way, if one person in the group gets through to buy tickets, they can add a further five to their booking so you don't miss out.

Considering there is only a short window to book your tickets if you do make it through you don't want to wait for friends to message you their details and potentially miss out on securing tickets.

3. Coach or not

While it is paramount you have all the registration numbers for the group you are booking with or for, it is also essential to know whether you are booking a general admission ticket, or a ticket and coach travel.

This is a must, because if you are looking to snap up coach travel you will need to tune in on 3rd November to get access, while general admission tickets are open on 6th November.

You won't want to get this confused as it could mean you miss out, or have a headache planning your route to Worthy Farm next year.

4. Money, money, money

While the full balance is not due until April next year, a deposit is required when you buy tickets.

General admission tickets require a deposit of £50 per person in the booking, while the addition of coach tickets will incur an extra fee.

So, if you and your group of friends are booking for the maximum six people allowed, it means a deposit of £300 minimum, which you will need to pay on 3rd November.

5. Multiple devices

Why try getting your Glastonbury ticket on one device, when you can try several? After all, the more options means the more chances you have to bag the sell out tickets, right?

Set up your phone, iPad, tablet, laptop, and any other smart device come 3rd November - or 6th November - in a bid to get your hands on Glastonbury tickets.

If you live in a big household, round up the troops and have them trying too.

6. Set an alarm

It goes without saying you need to be on time for the sale to open and not a minute late.

Considering tickets have sold out in 30 minutes in previous years, you will want to be ready and raring to snap up those tickets as soon as the tickets go on sale.

Coach plus admission tickets are on sale from 6pm GMT on 3rd November or 9am 6th November, so get yourself ready at least 10 minutes before those time slots so you stand a chance of watching the headliners hit the iconic Pyramid Stage next summer.

7. Ditch Wi-Fi

This may sound silly, because how else will you get tickets?

But one fan, Max Brookes, previously told NME that the secret to getting hold of tickets every year since 2014 was not relying on Wi-Fi but their phone or smart devices own internet connection.

Max claimed using their mobile phone with Wi-Fi turned off meant they could connect quicker and "always" gets through to the ticket page.

Some have claimed trying a different VPN, or attempting to log in to buy tickets abroad as the traffic from the UK is so intense.

8. Re-sale

If you fall into the millions of people who miss out on the first sale of tickets, there is often a re-sale in March the year of that Glastonbury festival.

While it is unknown if this will be the case for Glastonbury 2023, it has been an option in previous years.

So don't lose hope.

For more information check Glastonbury's official website (opens in new tab).