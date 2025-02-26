Why people are talking about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's relationship again

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once THE It Couple in Hollywood.

But in 2025, the two actors are making headlines again because they're marking a strange kind of anniversary: It's been five years since Brad and Jen had their viral reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards.

If you recall, the Friends star and Inglorious Basterds actor chatted at the movie industry awards, and both seemed to be finding each other hilarious and delightful.

Fans loved seeing these two get on, as they'd divorced in 2005, after tying the knot in 2000.

As reported by Hello!, after their 2020 reunion, Brad and Jen got together again to support a nonprofit via a Zoom table reading, proving that they have no problem being around each other.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show after that, Jennifer confirmed that she has a good relationship with her ex.

"Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," she said. "We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After their divorce, Brad went on to date then marry Angelina Jolie, with their relationship ultimately ending in divorce in 2016 (though they only settled in 2024 after years of legal battles).

Brad and Angelina share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

As for Jen, she went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015, eventually divorcing in 2018.

In a 2022 interview with Allure, Jennifer got candid about her struggles with fertility.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she said at the time.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."