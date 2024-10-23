Why Jennifer Aniston doesn't have any 'anger and resentment' towards Brad Pitt
They're friendly
Jennifer Aniston has wonderful relationships with her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, according to one source.
"It doesn’t feel good to harbour anger and resentment," the insider told Us Weekly as part of a new cover story. "Jen’s moved on from her past relationships without hard feelings. She doesn’t burn bridges."
Jen and Brad were married between 2000 and 2005, but the Inglorious Basterds actor later admitted that he and his next wife, Angelina Jolie, fell in love circa 2004 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
Still, the Friends star and her ex are famously friendly with each other — as their sweet encounter at one awards show in 2020 proved tenfold. At the time, the two were pictured laughing and smiling with each other, and generally getting on like a house on fire.
As for Justin, he and Jen dated starting in 2011, and were married between 2015 and 2018. They remain great friends to this day, and regularly speak very highly of each other, as People reports.
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor has been engaged to Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom since this past summer, per People.
Jennifer is single as far as we know, with her friends being a huge part of her life—including, you'll be glad to hear, the remaining cast members of her hit show Friends.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
One of Us Weekly's sources said Jen, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer "still feel like they’re a family." Tragically, the sixth "Friend," Matthew Perry, passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54.
At the time and ever since, his Friends costars have all paid emotional tributes to Matthew. In her Instagram tribute to her friend, Jen wrote: "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'"
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
-
This controversial storyline from Nobody Wants This will be cut in season 2
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Andrea's It List: 6 key winter-ready essentials I'm relying on
Affordable and stylish pieces to wrap up warm in
By Andrea Thompson
-
Princess Kate's 'modern' approach makes royals seem 'stuffy,' expert says
She's bringing the royals into the 21st century
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston responds to strange Barack Obama fling rumour
Who came up with this one???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh made 'painful' decision to drop Brad Pitt's name
She filed to legally change her name last month
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer just had a mini 'Friends' reunion
They were on a break!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston told fans the best way to honour Matthew Perry's life
Simple and beautiful
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston makes an emotional plea for fans to honour Matthew Perry's memory
"He would have been grateful for the love."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston once shared her fear of losing Matthew Perry in a resurfaced interview
"We didn’t know, we weren’t equipped to deal with it."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Matthew Perry said one Friends co-star 'reached out the most' during his struggle with addiction
"I’m really grateful to her for that."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston says she's 'so over' cancel culture and doesn't 'put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket'
"I probably just got cancelled by saying that."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde