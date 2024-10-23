Why Jennifer Aniston doesn't have any 'anger and resentment' towards Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston has wonderful relationships with her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, according to one source.

"It doesn’t feel good to harbour anger and resentment," the insider told Us Weekly as part of a new cover story. "Jen’s moved on from her past relationships without hard feelings. She doesn’t burn bridges."

Jen and Brad were married between 2000 and 2005, but the Inglorious Basterds actor later admitted that he and his next wife, Angelina Jolie, fell in love circa 2004 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Still, the Friends star and her ex are famously friendly with each other — as their sweet encounter at one awards show in 2020 proved tenfold. At the time, the two were pictured laughing and smiling with each other, and generally getting on like a house on fire.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Justin, he and Jen dated starting in 2011, and were married between 2015 and 2018. They remain great friends to this day, and regularly speak very highly of each other, as People reports.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor has been engaged to Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom since this past summer, per People.

Jennifer is single as far as we know, with her friends being a huge part of her life—including, you'll be glad to hear, the remaining cast members of her hit show Friends.

One of Us Weekly's sources said Jen, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer "still feel like they’re a family." Tragically, the sixth "Friend," Matthew Perry, passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54.

At the time and ever since, his Friends costars have all paid emotional tributes to Matthew. In her Instagram tribute to her friend, Jen wrote: "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'"